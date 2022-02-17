London mayor Sadiq Khan has denied giving an ultimatum to commissioner Cressida Dick demanding she get rid officers involved in the Charing Cross scandal or face suspension herself.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Khan said he had "made clear his anger and disgust" over the case and wanted a clear plan from the Met Police chief to address "deep cultural issues" and restore trust among the public.

But when asked about reports that he gave Cressida Dick an ultimatum shortly before she quit, he said "they're wrong".

Officers at Charing Cross were revealed to have sent racist and misogynistic messages to one another by a police misconduct report published earlier this year.

It was initially reported that Dame Cressida told senior colleagues that Mr Khan had made the ultimatum to her.

Mr Khan also hit back at the Met Police Federation who said they had "no faith" in London's Mayor after the "very public ousting" of the commissioner.

The body representing more than 31,000 rank-and-file police officers claimed comments made by Sadiq Khan "undermined the professional, dedicated and incredibly difficult work of tens of thousands of hard-working and brave police officers from across the capital".

But the mayor told ITV News he had "a huge amount of respect" for the thousands of officers who are dedicated to their job.

"No other mayor has invested more in additional police officers but also given police the equipment they need," Mr Khan said.

The mayor added it was because he was "pro-police" that he so so disgusted by the deep cultural issues within the force.

Mr Khan also said a Metropolitan Police Twitter account had shared information about him that was "misleading".

On Thursday, the verified Met Police Taskforce Twitter account retweeted a tweet which read: "If the Mayor of London doesn’t understand that the process for sacking officers is independent of chief constables … well that’s a bit of a problem."

The Met Police Taskforce tweet has since been deleted

The Met Police account quote-tweeted the original and added the words "Exactly this".

The tweet has since been deleted and was described as “unacceptable” by a Met spokesman.

The statement added: "This tweet was unacceptable and shouldn’t have been shared from a Metropolitan Police account.

"Senior officers are addressing the matter and will be reminding officers that they are expected to be independent and impartial at all times, on and off duty, including on social media."