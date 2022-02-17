Only Fools and Horses superfan gets 'Lovely Jubbly' farewell funeral

Play video

"We just wanted to make our dad's day special and make family members and friends at the funeral laugh," Steve's family said.

Only Fools and Horses superfan Steve Holloway got the perfect farewell at his funeral in Essex with a send off based on his favourite episode of the classic comedy.

Family and friends dressed up as characters from the TV series which featured Del Boy and Rodney as Batman and Robin in the 1996 Christmas episode.

Steve, from Basildon, was known for his pranks and jokes so those who knew him wanted to make his funeral as quirky as possible.

"He had a flat cap, the sheepskin coat, he does references from the programme, bit of a Del Boy himself really," said Keeley Holloway.

"With Batman and Robin we thought how funny would that be and clearly it's got a lot of laughs," she added.

Family and friends gather for Steve's 'Only Fools and Horses' funeral

A video of the service has been shared around the world and viewed millions of times online.

"We just wanted to make our dad's day special and make family members and friends at the funeral laugh," said daughter Claire.

"And we've made millions of other people laugh as well so it's just fantastic," she added.

Steve's family even tracked down a hearse that looked like Del Boy's famous Reliant Regal to add a further touch of authenticity.

'Only Fools and Hearses' provided the quirky funeral transport Credit: Only Fools and Hearses

Darren Abbey who runs the company 'Only Fools and Hearses' said business for his unique type of funeral is booming.

"I've been doing it eleven years and we had our busiest year last year, we make people smile at such a sad time - it's priceless!"

Steve's family said he would have loved the send off, adding they "did him proud".