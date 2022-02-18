Play video

A380 Emirates plane battles high winds to make successful landing at Heathrow [Video from YouTube/Big Jet TV]

A dramatic day at London's Heathrow Airport was streamed to thousands of people around the world by Big Jet TV as dozens of planes fought Storm Eunice to land in high winds.

At the peak of Friday's fierce storm more than 200,000 people were glued to YouTube as planes wobbled their way towards the runway buffeted by gusts of up to 70mph.

The storm which gave London its first ever severe red weather warning caused widespread travel disruption, with some flights diverting to other airports, while British Airways said it is suffering from “significant disruption”, with dozens of flights cancelled.

Play video

British Airways flight aborts landing and performs 'go around' at Heathrow

Big Jet TV, which regularly films livestreams from Heathrow, has captured dozens of 'go-arounds', in which an aircraft trying to land on the runway aborts its attempt, instead flying back around the airport for another attempt.

Jerry Dyer, who runs the channel, told BBC Radio 2: "This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine – big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.

Play video

Another BA flight aborts a landing at Heathrow

"Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it’s pretty intense.

"And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it."

Gusts of more than 50mph have been forecast at Heathrow, according to the Met Office.