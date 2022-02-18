London rail operators are advising passengers not to travel on Friday after Storm Eunice's red weather warning was extended to cover the capital.

The warning covers London, Kent, Surrey, Essex and East Sussex from 10am and is the first time a red weather warning has ever been issued for London or the south-east.

In a statement National Rail said: "High winds can lead to speed restrictions being imposed for safety reasons.

"Trains then need to travel more slowly, leading to extended journey times.

"They can also lead to trees and debris being blown onto train lines which blocks train movements.

"In extreme weather events, train services may have to be cancelled for a period of time."

The following rail companies serving London and the South East were asking people not to travel.

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

Greater Anglia

LNER

London Northwestern Railway

Southeastern

Southern

Thameslink

The public are being urged to stay at home and the Army is on standby to help with any damage and disruption caused by the storm

The Met Office added that the dangerous weather phenomenon known as a sting jet – a small area of highly intense wind inside a storm – could form later on Friday.