Watch as the tree falls into the path of the bus.

Striking dashcam footage has captured the moment a London bus crashes through a tree as it falls directly into its path during Storm Eunice.

Video of the incident recording the 320 for Catford Bridge driving along a south London was captured from an approaching vehicle.

The bus is filmed driving around a bend past a row of towering trees in blustery conditions.

Just as the bus passes by, one of the trees suddenly falls into the vehicle's path, with barely a millisecond's warning.

The footage captures the bus ploughing through the falling tree, as its branches smash the windscreen.

The smash is believed to have taken place along the bus route through Biggin Hill, Bromley.

It comes amid a day of wild weather in the capital, as the deadly storm sent debris flying and sparked widespread rail suspensions.

A woman aged in her 30s was killed when a tree fell on a car in Haringey, north London.

And earlier this morning, the storm's powerful winds ripped off part of the O2 Arena in Greenwich, tearing a huge hole in the landmark.