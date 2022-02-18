Storm Eunice tears huge hole in roof of London's O2 Arena in Greenwich

Play video

Video from Twitter/Ben Hubbard/@BJFHubbard

Storm Eunice has torn a huge hole in the roof of London's famous O2 Arena in east London.

Dramatic video taken as the fierce storm swept across the capital showed the extent of the damage at one of London's biggest landmarks.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

Eyewitness Ben Hubbard said: "It started off as one small panel down in the corner and went right up to the centre."

He added: "And now it is in the second, third and fourth panel and being completely shredded - I'm not sure there is anything that can be done. This is just serious damage."

Another eyewitness Mala Sharma said that "more and more parts are getting ripped off", adding, "it’s going to be a safety issue for people around".

She said that it happened "right in front of my eyes” and that the damage "started off with a patch" but then a "chunk" of the dome roof ripped off.

Large parts of the interior of The O2 have been exposed by the damage

The famous building hosts major events including concerts and features restaurants, bars, shops and a cinema. It recently hosted the Brit Awards, broadcast on ITV.

Simply Red, who had been due to play the venue this weekend but postponed due to Covid, described the damage as "tragic".

Chris Kamara from London Fire Brigade said: "There has been no actual collapse or structural damage to the building, but due to the nature of the canvas material which covers The O2, it has come loose in high winds and looks quite dramatic.

"Crews have made the scene safe and The O2 is now closed until further notice."

On its official Twitter account the O2 is described as: “Not just a tent. The world’s most popular music and entertainment venue.”

Visitors can also do a 90-minute climb of the recognisable roof for views of London as part of its Up at the O2 experience.

A spokesperson for the O2 Arena said: "Due to today's adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2.

"The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed for the rest of the day. The safety of our visitors remains of paramount importance, and we will continue to assess the ongoing situation and act accordingly."

Extensive damage to the roof of the O2 Arena in Greenwich, east London

The damage in Greenwich came as London was placed under a severe red weather warning covering London, Kent, Surrey, Essex and East Sussex.

It is the first time such a warning has ever been issued for London or the South East.

Elsewhere in the London:

A huge tree was blown onto railway tracks disrupting services into London Waterloo

Tree blocking the line between London Waterloo and Dorking Credit: Network Rail

A billboard also fell onto tracks at Elephant and Castle further disrupting services

Billboard on the tracks in South London Credit: Network Rail

A roof was damaged by high winds at a warehouse in Edmonton, 250 people were evacuated

Roof torn from a warehouse in north London Credit: London Fire Brigade