A woman has died after a tree fell on a car in Haringey as Storm Eunice swept across London.

Police were called to Muswell Hill Road at around 4pm to find the passenger of the car, a woman in her 30s, had died at the scene.

Officers believe they know who the woman is and her family has been told. It was the first confirmed death in England related to Eunice.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the woman who tragically lost her life and the man who was seriously injured in Highgate this afternoon.

"I’d like to pay tribute to all those in the emergency services who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and urge all Londoners to remain cautious and avoid taking risks as this storm passes."

It came as millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.

Passengers at Paddington station in London where trains have been cancelled

Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.

A member of the public suffered “serious injuries” after being struck by debris from a roof in Henley-on-Thames.

Two men are also in hospital after being injured in similar, separate incidents in south London.