Man fatally attacks own grandmother using vase at her east London home

A man has admitted killing his own grandmother after he hit her over the head with a vase inside her home.

Phyllis Nelson, 76, died at her home on Kent Street, Plaistow, after paramedics were unable to save her life. Appearing at the Old Bailey, grandson Donovan Miller, from Newham, denied the charge of murder, but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility. In a previous hearing, his gran's killing was described as involving "extreme violence". Emergency services were called in March last year and found the pensioner in her bedroom with a head injury. Miller was arrested at the scene and charged with her murder. A number of neighbours paid tribute to her as a "lovely" woman, who had been a perfect neighbour. One woman, Emma Martin, who had moved into the block of flats next to Phyllis four years ago had said: "[Phyllis] was a bit of a matriarch. "We try and look out for each other in this block. I've spoken to one other neighbour and we're reeling. I had some ill health a while ago and when I moved back, she [Phyllis] was straight around here wanting to check I'm okay.

"She was always telling me off for not looking after the garden and so I've been really making an effort over the last few weeks. When we're out in the garden together, I'm like 'see I'm putting plans in and making it nice'. She was just lovely." Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said the pleas were acceptable in light of the conclusions of three psychiatrists. Judge Leonard QC remanded Miller into custody, where he will now face sentencing on March 28.