TfL funding extended until Friday as transport body seeks long-term deal

Credit: People at Waterloo Underground station in London during the evening rush hour

Transport for London has agreed with the Government to extend its existing funding package until Friday.

This is the latest in a series of short-term extensions as the transport body tries to secure a long-term deal.

TfL has repeatedly issued stark warning that it will be forced to begin "managed decline" of the capital's public transport network unless it secures a multi-year funding deal to replace fares revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

A TfL spokesman said: "We have agreed with the Government that our existing funding agreement will be extended until 25 February so that these discussions can be concluded.

"Working together, we must achieve a longer-term capital funding settlement of at least three years that ensures London's transport network can remain reliable and efficient, can support the jobs and new homes that rely upon it and can support the economic recovery of the capital and the country as a whole.

"We hope these discussions can be concluded successfully soon."

In a statement on Friday the Department for Transport said it had been committed to to supporting London’s transport network through the Covid pandemic, "providing over £4.5 billion in emergency funding to Transport for London and pledging a further billion pounds of capital investment every year up until at least 2024/25 – all at a time of significant pressure on the national finances."

A statement added: "We’re aware that TfL are still feeling the after-effects of the pandemic, but it is the mayor’s responsibility to accelerate overdue reforms that will ensure TfL becomes financially sustainable in a way that is fair to taxpayers.

"Discussions are ongoing and we will provide an update in due course."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (right) and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

In response to the short-term extension of Transport for London's funding package, mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "This extension to the current funding deal until Friday 25 February will allow negotiations to continue.

"The pandemic is the only reason TfL is facing a financial crisis.

"I urge the Government to engage with TfL and City Hall in good faith so that we can finally agree a fair, long-term funding deal that will protect London's transport network - for the sake of the capital and the whole country.

"London's economy plays a huge role in the national economy and around 43,000 jobs outside London depend on TfL's investment.

"If the Government fails to support TfL at this difficult time, it could impact TfL's UK-wide supply chain, hitting jobs and growth and holding back the economic recovery in London and across the UK."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We have provided TfL with a deal that both supports London’s transport network and is fair to taxpayers across the UK.

“They have asked for more time to consider the settlement, therefore we have agreed a short extension until 25 February for this to take place.”