Woman bites sex attacker's hand as hire bike clue helps jail offender

A sex attacker was bitten on the hand by one of his victims and later tracked down by police using information from his London hire bike.

Christion Wright, 28, from Southwark, dragged a woman to the ground as she walked through St James’s Park in central London.

After being bitten, the attacker escaped on a Santander hire bike and docked it on a street in south London.

Police monitored his journey on CCTV from the park to the docking station and were able to link the hire bike to him.

Christion Wright in police custody Credit: Met Police

"My colleagues and I are using all legitimate methods at our disposal to identify and convict those who commit crimes against women in the capital," said Detective Constable Henh Ban Song.

"In this case, Met officers based at Charing Cross police station used technologies including the CCTV network, financial instrument analysis and DNA matching to identify and convict the offender.

"Women and girls in London are safer for our hard work and tenacity," he added.

Wright's DNA was also matched with an existing case from a Southeastern train where a man performed a sex act.

Detective Constable Song added: "In my view, Wright’s offending may have escalated quickly and alarmingly had he not been caught so soon after the offence in St James’s Park.

"I am appealing for anyone else who may have been a victim of Wright to contact me by calling 101 with the reference 6502934/21."