Play video

Westminster City Council made a special day even more memorable for couples tying the knot by holding 22 wedding ceremonies on the 22nd of the 2nd month, 2022.

The date 22/02/2022 is a palindrome which means it reads the same forwards as it does backwards.

Perhaps the ideal date for anyone who struggles to remember the date of their wedding anniversary. And no prizes for guessing why it's called 'Twosday'.

"It's an incredible date when you think about it... 22/02/2022 and therefore we had to have 22 ceremonies! We just had to!" said registrar Alison Cathcart.

"On a normal Tuesday in February we'd probably have around five or six [ceremonies].

Play video

"It's not peak season we're normally really busy April to October and of course Valentine's Day which is popular as well. "Lots of people came asking for today though - and of course people picked today because of all the twos!

"It is a very memorable date and there are guys out there who have trouble remembering their anniversary and there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse!" she added.

The last time there was a similar type of date was on November 11, 2011 when the date was 11/11/11.

Today's special date got couples queuing up in central London to get married but for Damien and Adelle Finnegan it also marked three years since they first met.

"We got engaged during the first lockdown, and it's just a coincidence the date it's ended up being - but we got excited about it being all the twos!" said Adelle. "It's a lucky date in the sense we just got married, I think it will always feel lucky." "We're keeping it very casual we're going to go to cocktail bar for some champagne and a bite to eat. Then we're heading out to a country pub where we can have dinner," the couple added.