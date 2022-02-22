'Skeleton found on sofa' two years after Peckham residents complained of smell

The skeleton of a 61-year-old woman was reportedly found on her sofa more than two years after neighbours in south east London reported a 'terrible smell'. The stomach churning aroma began in 2019 at Lord's Court in Peckham and reportedly made one woman feel ill. Neighbours called housing association Peabody as well as police who knocked on the door last year but did not force their way in. The woman's body was eventually found inside her flat on February 18 with neighbour Ayesha Smith claiming police found a skeleton on the sofa. A resident living below the woman's flat said they had "maggots come through the windows" in the summer of 2021. She claimed she first called police after hearing the woman's balcony door crashing open last year. As Storm Eunice hit London last week the door began violently swinging again.

Korrina White also said her son came back from playing in the hallway and told her about the flies coming underneath the door. Korrina's partner, Daniel Fitzgerald, added "the post-box was rammed full, it was bulging out and I put it back in".

Letters piling up in the letterbox outside the flat in Peckham Credit: BPM Media

Neighbour Ayesha Smith, claimed residents complained about the smell dozens of times to Peabody since 2019. She had to block her door off with a towel because the smell was so bad. She said: "My son was getting headaches, he was feeling sick. When I was pregnant I was vomiting all the time. I would ask my neighbours 'Can you smell that? Or is it because I am pregnant?'" Describing the police entry on Friday, she said: "We heard them run up the stairs and then 'bang bang bang. They suddenly came in a rush. It was so frightening the way they ran in. My son said he froze and he called me to say 'mum there's a lot of police running in the block'". Residents were both shocked at the terrible loss of life, and furious they had been "living amongst this death" for over two years. One resident said she was "not surprised".

"People don't care anymore," she added. A spokesperson for Peabody said: "We are saddened to learn that our resident has passed away. Our dedicated tenant and family support team carry out regular welfare checks with people who may be vulnerable. "We did make repeated attempts to check on the resident and liaised with the police to try and make contact. "We are offering support to neighbouring residents, who will understandably be upset, and our teams are there today. We are working closely with the authorities and will investigate all of the circumstances and actions taken in this case." A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police said: "At 7.01pm on Friday, February 18 police were called to a flat in St Mary's Road, Peckham.

"Concerns had been raised about the welfare of a woman who lived at the address. Officers attended and forced entry. The body of a 61-year-old woman who was deceased was found inside.

"The woman's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."