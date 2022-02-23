A man on roller skates exposed himself at seven women over a two month period across London.

Police want to speak to a bald, white man, around 6ft tall, in relation to the string of incidents between December 4 last year and January 26.

The suspect is said to have approached women, who in six of the seven cases were walking alone.

On all seven occasions he was on roller skates, Scotland Yard said.

The most recent incident happened at 10pm on Wednesday January 26 on Regent’s Canal, near to Oval Road, NW1.

The other incidents happened at:

7.45pm on Friday January 14 in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1

9.30pm on Thursday January 13 in Wapping Woods, E1

12.20am on Friday January 7 in Park Lane, W1

5.20am on Tuesday January 4 in Praed Street, W2

2.30am on Thursday December 2 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1

1am on Saturday December 4 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8.

Officers have asked people to come forward if they recognise the suspect by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC with the reference 7502/26JAN.

Alternatively, information can be given to charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their email: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Anyone who has been a victim of this man, or anyone else, should call 101, the force said.