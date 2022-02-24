Credit: Damage to the roof of the O2 Arena, in south east London, caused by Storm Eunice

London's famous O2 Arena will reopen on Friday after Storm Eunice tore off part of the venue’s roof.

The white covering had to be repaired after parts blew away in high winds during the storm last Friday.

Despite the reopening, a number of upcoming concerts have been be rescheduled, with UB40 changed to February 25, Simply Red to March 2 and 3, The Lumineers to March 4, and Davido to March 5. Rapper Daver will hold his gigs on February 28 and March 1.

The O2 has said that all tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

Events at The O2’s smaller venue, The Indigo, are also expected to resume after February 25.

"The O2 prides itself on being a venue full of entertainment but following Friday’s storm, we’re not quite looking our best," a statement from the venue said.

"We want to continue to provide a safe and secure best-in-class experience for our visitors, so we have made the decision to remain closed until Friday February 25 to give us time to carry out some necessary works on our roof."

The O2 has the second highest capacity of any indoor venue in the UK, surpassed only by the Manchester Arena.

It was originally built as the Millennium Dome, and used to house an exhibition celebrating the turn of the new millennium.