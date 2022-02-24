Rapper Dave has rescheduled his O2 arena concerts after parts of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice.

The musician, 23, was due to perform on Monday and Tuesday this week but his concerts were postponed after the venue’s white roof covering was torn away from its supporting ribs.

His gigs will now be held on February 28 and March 1 at the London venue, which was known as the Millennium Dome when it opened on New Year’s Eve in 1999.

His shows in Newcastle and Glasgow have also been moved to March 5 and March 7.

Dave, who won a Brit award, announced the changes on Twitter, adding: “I’m genuinely so sorry I had to move these dates.”

In footage shared on social media, the O2’s roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds during Friday’s storm.

A number of concerts were postponed and have since been rescheduled. UB40’s has been moved to February 25. Simply Red’s have shifted to March 2 and 3. The Lumineers’ has gone to March 4. And Davido’s has moved to March 5.

On Wednesday, the O2 confirmed it was reopening from Friday as long-term works to repair the roof began.

In a statement, the arena said the hole in the fabric caused by Storm Eunice will remain visible for some time while a permanent solution is put in place.

They added that the damage is isolated to an area within the O2’s premium outlet shopping experience Icon Outlet, which will remain closed.

Steve Sayer, Vice President and General Manager of The O2, said: “Confirming our reopening after such a short closure is a huge testament to everyone who is working so hard to get us open again.

“Safety will always be our number one priority and as a venue, we have always been proud of the standards we hold and delivering a best in class fan and artist experience.

“On behalf of The O2, I would like to thank our partners, the industry, our staff and all the fans for their support and patience. We’re back, we’re safe and we can’t wait to see you soon.”

The Entertainment District, which houses London’s largest cinema and over 30 bars and restaurants, will reopen on the same day as well as Up at The O2.