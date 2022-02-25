The Metropolitan Police is launching a “walk and talk” initiative for women to speak with officers about their safety concerns.

The scheme is being rolled out across London in an effort to rebuild trust with the embattled force, in the wake of a series of scandals.

Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced her resignation earlier this month after London Mayor Sadiq Khan made it clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the service.

The scheme is being rolled out across London on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Members of the public will be able to go out on patrol with officers and point out areas of the city where they feel vulnerable.

The scheme was first started by a police officer in the south London borough of Lambeth in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard last March.

33-year-old Sarah Everard was falsely arrested by then-police officer Wayne Couzens. Credit: PA

The 33-year-old was raped and murdered by serving Met Police officer, Wayne Couzens, who exploited his knowledge of lockdown policing powers to kidnap her off a south London street.

Commander Rachel Williams, who went on a walk and talk in Peckham on Thursday evening, told reporters of the scheme: “It’s about a genuine understanding, a real conversation, a proper dialogue around what worries people, talking about some of those concerns and what we can do, for example, for younger people.

“It’s about us working jointly to try and gain that understanding and then use that information in a way that’s really positive and proactive.”

Ms Williams said the force was “really saddened” by the erosion of public trust and “determined” to rebuild it.

Commander Rachel Williams speaks to women during a “walk and talk” in Peckham ahead of the scheme’s rollout across London on March 8 Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The Met has faced a barrage of criticism recently, including over its handling of the case of Miss Everard.

There was also fury over the subsequent treatment by the police of mourners at a vigil held in Ms Everard’s memory during Covid restrictions, and the sharing of photographs of two murdered sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, by officers.

The force faced further criticism when a report by the police watchdog earlier this month which exposed violently racist, misogynist and homophobic messages exchanged by officers based at Charing Cross police station between 2016 and 2018.

Police at the bandstand on Clapham Common during the Sarah Everard vigil

Ms Williams, who has a leading role in the Met’s trust and confidence-building efforts, said: “The last year has seen the Metropolitan Police come under intense scrutiny and we absolutely hear loud and clear from our communities that trust has been eroded and we must do more.

“I’m absolutely determined that we can do more, we’ll do it with people, and that’s why initiatives such as walk and talk today are really important to us.”

She said the key questions facing the Met was how to raise the force's standards internally, and how it can demonstrate that it is improving its culture.

Ms Williams said the walk and talk project is part of the Met’s crackdown on violence against women and girls, which has sparked the creation of a specialist predatory offenders’ team.

Joining her on Thursday’s walk and talk was Councillor Evelyn Akoto, cabinet member for health and wellbeing for Southwark Council.

Cllr Akoto said: “Everyone can attest to the fact that confidence in the police has kind of taken a dent but I think as the police are doing right now, with engaging with the community, making sure that they’re visible and talking to them, and making sure that they realise that they’re on the side, will help that confidence to be built up again.”

L-R: Sergeant Becky Perkins, who came up with the idea for Walk and Talk, with outgoing Commissioner Cressida Dick at Peckham Police Station

The duo spoke to a number of people during the patrol, which started at Peckham Police Station, with two women in a nearby park telling them they do not feel confident walking alone in the area at night.

The initial idea for the scheme came from Inspector Becky Perkins from the Central South neighbourhoods team. She said: “We know there are many women out there who don’t feel completely safe walking London’s streets and we want those women to know we are here for you, we are listening and we are doing all we can to make the streets safer.”

Ms Perkins told outgoing Met chief Dame Cressida about the idea at Peckham Police Station on Thursday ahead of the scheme’s full launch.