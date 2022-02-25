Play video

Crowds gathered outside Downing Street on Friday in the second day of protests over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Polishchuk and his son said they wanted more to be done to stop Russia’s aggression.

"Yesterday was probably the saddest day of my life and it was my brother’s son’s birthday too," he told ITV News, holding back tears.

"That’s why I’m here. I hope that people who can do something about it will realise that more needs to be done and they’ll do it. And I’m here to try to tell them that I think we need to do more."

He added that he thinks the battle for Kyiv will be long and cost a lot of lives on both sides, including many civilians in the city.

More action must be taken, he said, as "kid’s like my son are dying there."