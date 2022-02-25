Multi-award winning London rapper Dave will be joined by international megastars including Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at this year’s Wireless festival.

The event will take place at Crystal Palace and Finsbury Park, as well as returning to the Birmingham NEC for the first time since 2014, over two weekends, beginning on Friday July 1 and ending on Sunday July 11.

ASAP Rocky leads the headliners for the first weekend at Crystal Palace, in south London, with his first show in Britain in six years.

ASAP Rocky recently announced he and Rihanna are expecting their first child

He's followed by J Cole on the Saturday and Tyler, The Creator on the Sunday.

The following weekend music lovers will head to north London where an historic all-female line up of Cardi B, SZA and Nicki Minaj will take to the stage in Finsbury Park.

The event will be SZA’s first European festival headline slot and her first UK performance in four years.

That same weekend Dave, winner of best hip hop/grime/rap act the 2022 Brit awards, will headline in Birmingham, followed by Cardi B on Saturday and J Cole on Sunday.

The 23 year-old was forced to reschedule several shows following damage and delays caused by Storm Eunice.

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Little Simz, Playboi Carti, Burna Boy, Summer Walker and Roddi Rich are among 20 more names added to the line up, with more to follow on Monday.

Radio 1Xtra DJs will host Wireless stages and provide live DJ sets.

For the first time the festival will partner with BBC Radio 1Xtra, which will broadcast live on site and conduct exclusive backstage interviews.

Tickets for Wireless will go on general sale at noon on Monday February 28 via ticketmaster.