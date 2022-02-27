A 19-year-old was stabbed to death after trying to act as a peacemaker during a fight in Tottenham.

Two teenagers have been convicted following "the needless and brutal" murder of Nikolay Petrov Vandev in March last year.

Ali Tasyurdu, 18, of Islington, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of Nikolay's murder and causing grievous bodily harm to a second 19-year-old man at Wood Green Crown Court.

They had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a knife on June 7 2021 and will be sentenced on April 1.

Detective Sergeant Brett Hagen, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a needless and brutal murder stemming from an online social media feud about a girl.

“The fact that such a basic disagreement or dislike for another person can so quickly escalate to extreme violence is beyond concerning.

"A fight picked online during lockdown has resulted in the loss of Nikolay’s life, another man being stabbed and the ruin of two teenagers’ lives; they will now face a considerable time in prison.

“It is my sincere hope that other young men, who make the choice to carry a knife, can learn from this tragic incident.

"Nikolay had never been in trouble with police, he was not armed himself, and was merely trying to intervene in this fight as a peacemaker.”

Nikolay’s 19-year-old friend [Victim 2] had an ongoing dispute with Tasyurdu on social media relating to one of them not accepting that a relationship had ended. Threats were exchanged with Tasyurdu being encouraged to go to Tottenham.

On March 8 2021 – the day that schools reopened following lockdown – Nikolay’s friend was on his way to college near Tottenham Station when he was approached by the suspects and punched in the head. A fight broke out and he was stabbed in leg before jumping over a nearby wall in order to escape.

Ali Tasyurdu and one of the knives found by police Credit: Met Police

As he ran off, he heard his friend Nikolay, who had quite clearly been a peacemaker throughout the incident, shout that he had been stabbed.

At this point the suspects, fled the scene and returned to the younger suspect’s home where they both changed clothes and walked towards Tottenham Marshes to discard a Rambo knife used in the attack.

Police arrived on scene and administered first aid to Nikolay until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived. Despite the efforts of emergency services Nikolay sadly died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death to have been a stab wound to the aorta.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and Tasyurdu, who was 17 at the time, was arrested at his home address on suspicion of murder after he confessed to a family member that he had killed someone. Prior to his arrest he had been planning to leave the UK to travel to Turkey in order to evade capture.

His accomplice, who was then 15-years-old, later handed himself in at Wood Green police station where he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

During the course of the investigation two identical knives were recovered. One at the scene, which was found to have Tasyurdu's DNA on the handle. The second was found by a dog walker at Tottenham Marshes - this was found to have DNA from Nikolay’s friend’s blood inside the sheath.

Detective Sergeant Brett Hagen, added: “My thoughts are with those family members who now have to cope with the long term effects of this senseless incident.

"In particular the family of Nikolay Vandev, who have remained dignified throughout what was for them, a harrowing trial, which repeatedly featured CCTV of their son's murder. My thoughts are with them today.”