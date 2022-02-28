Commuters are being warned to be prepared for severe disruption to Tube services this week because of strikes that will affect nearly five days of services in total.

Strikes by thousands of London Underground workers in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions are expected to affect all Tube lines this week.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Tuesday and Thursday.

It is the first fresh round of Tube staff industrial action since the government's Covid restrictions lifted last week, and Transport for London (TfL) ended mask wearing rules.

TfL said it expects severe disruption across all Tube lines on strike days.

Rush hour commuters are being warned planned action is also likely to severely affect services on Wednesday and Friday, particularly in the morning peak.

Separately, ongoing Night Tube strikes on some lines will continue this weekend, with the first services affected Friday night and the last on Sunday morning - bringing the total number of days affected to almost five.

What days and times are this week's Tube strikes?

Tube drivers' March strikes affect all London Underground lines on Tuesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 3, between 12.01am and 11:59pm on both days. Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations across the capital on Tuesday and Thursday. TfL is warning Wednesday and Friday rush hour commuting is also likely to suffer from knock-on effects of the previous days' strikes.

The separate Night Tube strikes, which centre on a dispute over Tube driver rota changes, affect the Victoria and Central Lines overnight every weekend until June.They start from 8.30pm on Friday, March 5, to 8.30am on Saturday, March 6, and restart from 8.30pm on Saturday to 8.30am on Sunday, March 7.The strikes are scheduled to continue at the same times every weekend.

TfL has criticised the latest round of industrial action, saying there are no proposals on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals it has set out.

“TfL will do all it can to provide as many transport options as possible, but customers are advised to check before they travel, consider if their travel is essential and work from home if possible. They should leave more time for journeys and travel at quieter times where possible,” said a statement.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will be taking strike action because a financial crisis at LU (London Underground) has been deliberately engineered by the Government to drive a cuts agenda which would savage jobs, services, safety and threaten their working conditions and‎ pensions.

“These are the very same transport staff praised as heroes for carrying London through Covid for nearly two years, often at serious personal risk, who now have no option but to strike to defend their livelihoods.

“The politicians need to wake up to the fact that transport staff will not pay the price for this cynically engineered crisis.

“In addition to the strike action, RMT is co-ordinating a campaign of resistance with colleagues from other unions impacted by this threat.”

The Government announced a new funding deal for TfL last week, which will run until the end of June.