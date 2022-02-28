A south London school has issued a safety warning after two men took a nine-year-old boy from his mum's car outside a school in Croydon.

The child was snatched last week outside Minister Junior School on Warrington Road and driven to Thornton Heath where he was let out and later found.

In an email sent to parents Minister headteacher Hannah Farhan said the child "was taken from his mother's car outside the school gates by two unknown men and driven away to Thornton Heath."

She added: "The boy was let out of the car, picked up by police and safely returned to his home later in the evening. We have no description of the men or the car as yet."

Schools nearby were already on alert after a separate incident outside Aerodrome Primary School last Wednesday where a pupil was grabbed by a man wearing a balaclava.

Aerodrome Primary School in south London Credit: Google Street View

The girl was getting off a bus on her way to school when the man grabbed her arm and held it for a while without saying anything.

The incident took place near Denning Avenue, just around the corner from the school.

Parents in Croydon have been told to be on high alert and to report anything suspicious to the school and police.

Aerodrome Primary Academy has asked that parents bring their children to and from school rather than letting them get home alone.

"Police were called at 15:54hrs on Thursday, 24 February after a school boy was reported missing," Met Police said in a statement.

"The boy was later found and returned home by a family friend.

"Following extensive enquiries it was established that no offences had taken place and no further action will be taken," the statement added.