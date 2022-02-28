In true Batman Style, a superhero stunt double daringly rode on top of the London Eye ahead of the cinematic release of new film The Batman.

Before sunrise on Monday morning The Caped Crusader watched closely over the capital from a high vantage point on the tourist attraction.

Batman casts a watchful eye over London at Dawn

Strong winds did not deter the performer, who emerged from the darkness wearing a custom-made costume from the Dark Knight era, and was harnessed to the top of a pod.

Striking Images captured at dawn show the popular character’s silhouette, complete with his trademark cape and mask, looking at London’s skyline from 443 feet.

In the background is the newly refurbished Big Ben, which has been undergoing renovations since 2017.

The refurbished Big Ben behind Batman

A Mary Poppins stunt double rode on top of the London Eye ahead of the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018.

And last summer, the 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst also stood on a pod to cheer on the England football squad during the European Championship final against Italy.

The new Warner Bros film adaptation sees Bruce Wayne, played by British actor Robert Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld where he encounters Selina Kyle’s Catwoman and Edward Nashton, known as The Riddler.

Batman looking over London skyline

Robert Pattinson, 35, follows in the footsteps of actors including Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Ben Affleck in playing the Dark Knight.