A baby girl has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a second floor window at a property in Lewisham.

The girl, aged one, was taken to a hospital in south London shortly after midday on Monday (February 28).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Mercy Terrace, on Algernon Road and airlifted the young girl to a major trauma unit.

Officers said their investigation was ongoing but it is believed the young girl fell from the back of the property.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12:09hrs on Monday, 28 February to a residential address in Algernon Road SE13 following reports of a child fallen from height.

"Officers responded. The child was taken to hospital by air ambulance; we await a condition update. Officers remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called at 12:07pm today (28 February) to reports of an incident at a residential address on Mercy Terrace, Lewisham.

"We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in car and an incident response officer to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. The first of our medics arrived in under two minutes.

"We treated an infant at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."