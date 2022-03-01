A serving Metropolitan Police officer was caught out by his own colleagues for soliciting a prostitute in north London.

PC Tristan Downing, 38, was fined after pleading guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He was arrested during a proactive police operation in Edmonton to find people exploiting sex workers.

The officer was off-duty at the time of his arrest and he told the court he was sorry and ashamed of his actions.Downing is currently on restricted duties and misconduct proceedings will now take place following his conviction.

"We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers both on, and off, duty and this officer's actions fell way below these expectations," said Commander Andy Carter.

"He was caught as the result of a proactive operation targeting those who exploit sex workers.

"The Met is committed to rooting out all officers who break the law or are involved in dishonest or disreputable behaviour."The Met Police added in a statement: "The Met is driven by the values of professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion. We only want the best and will always act whenour employees fall below the exemplary standards we and the public expect."