Police want to speak to a woman who handed in a mobile phone belonging to a cyclist killed in a collision with a lorry in central London.

A woman, who was aged in her 30s was killed in the collision with an HGV near Holborn Station on Tuesday morning.

She was the first cyclist to die on the capital's roads this year.

Metropolitan Police detectives investigating the fatality believe a passerby who handed officers the victim's phone may be a potential witness to the crash.

The HGV driver stopped at the scene, near the junction of High Holborn and Procter Street.

There has been no arrests, the force added.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.08am on March 1.

Detective Sergeant Rebecca Collens said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and we are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“We are especially keen to speak to a woman who handed in the victim’s mobile phone after it fell to the floor during the collision.

"We also think she may have witnessed the collision itself.

"If this is you, please come forward and speak to us, you aren’t in any trouble but your information could be key to our investigation.

"Likewise, if you were driving in the area please check your dashcam for any recordings that may have captured this collision.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to tweet @MetCC call 020 8246 9820 or 101 quoting CAD 1888 /01Mar.