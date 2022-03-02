Shocked driver finds boxes filled with snakes abandoned on a road in Surrey

A woman making her way to work found four boxes filled with snakes by the side of a road in Surrey.

The shocked driver put the boxes in her car after making the unusual discovery in Partridge Lane in Charlwood.

She then called the RSPCA for help.

"The four snakes were each inside their own plastic storage box lined with newspaper, some of the snakes had bowls of water while others had DIY hides," said Animal rescuer Chloe Wilson.

"It was chucking it down so the top box was beginning to fill with water and the snake could have easily drowned.

One of the snakes found by a woman on her way to work in Surrey Credit: RSPCA

"All of the snakes were dangerously cold having been out in the cold weather.

"I collected them from the woman’s workplace and rushed them to a specialist exotics facility where staff set about trying to carefully and safely warm them up," she added.

The three Royal pythons and one corn snake will remain in the care of the RSPCA until they can be rehomed.

Snake found by the side of the road in Charlwood Credit: RSPCA

The animal charity said it was not unusual to be called to collect snakes that appear to have been abandoned.

People take them on without being aware of the commitment involved in taking care of them, the charity said.

Snakes are completely reliant on owners to provide the correct environment including heating and lighting, and an appropriate diet - all of which are essential to keep them healthy and allow them to carry out their natural behaviours.