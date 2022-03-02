Play video

Road congestion in London was at its highest level of the year on Tuesday as Tube trains ground to a halt.

Commuters are facing another morning of chaos in London as a number of Tube lines have been suspended after strike action.

Just three lines are running smoothly this morning (March 2) - Central, Victoria and Hammersmith and City - and passengers have been advised to travel later in the day if possible.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out for 24 hours yesterday in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

The strike is no longer ongoing, but disruption continues "while the network recovers".

Further strike action is then planned again for tomorrow.

TfL has said normal service should resume by mid-morning today. You can check the status of your Tube line below - more information can be found on the TfL website.

Bakerloo Line

Minor delays following RMT strike action.

Circle Line

Suspended. Tube services will be severely disrupted while the Network recovers from strike action by the RMT.

District Line

Minor delays due to train cancellations.

Hammersmith and City Line

Good service.

Jubilee Line

Severe delays following RMT strike action. Tickets are being accepted on London Overground, C2C, Southeastern, Thameslink and London Buses. Normal services should be operating by mid-morning. Travel later in the day where possible and allow longer for your journey.

Metropolitan Line

Severe delays following RMT strike action.

Northern Line

From Saturday 15 January until mid May 2022, no service between Moorgate and Kennington due to major upgrade works. London Buses Route 733 will operate between Moorgate and Oval via Bank, London Bridge, Borough, Elephant & Castle and Kennington on Monday to Friday.

Piccadilly Line

Severe delays following RMT strike action.

Waterloo and City Line

Minor delays following RMT strike action.

Central Line

Good service

Victoria Line

Good service

Londoners have also reported disrupted service on bus and overground rail services, while passengers who would usually use the Tube look for other options.

What days and times are this week's remaining Tube strikes?

Tube drivers' strikes will affect all London Underground lines on Thursday, March 3, between 12.01am and 11:59pm. Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations across the capital on Tuesday and Thursday. TfL has warned Wednesday and Friday rush hour commuting is also likely to suffer from knock-on effects of the previous days' strikes.