Carlos Murilo told ITV News London reporter Martin Stew of the devastating day he lost his wife.

A man whose wife was killed by a tree falling on their car as they drove through north London during Storm Eunice says he has been left with questions over her death.

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, died when a tree toppled onto the couple's car as they passed through Muswell Hill Road, Highgate, last month.

Her husband, cab driver Carlos Munira, 39, had just picked Juliana up from work as the storm lashed the capital when they were hit.

Mr Munira tearfully recalled his wife of 15 years' final words to him, as he realised she had been gravely hurt.

He told ITV News London: "That moment I could hear she was crying but it was not loud it was just like really low voice. She was calling him so he could hear her like 'love, love."

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo died when a tree fell on her car in Highgate, north London. Credit: Supplied

"I couldn't move, I couldn't see nobody, I was just asking please save her."

Emergency workers were able to rescue Mr Muniro from the wreck, but could not save his wife.

"They broke two forklift trucks trying to remove the tree. They were amazing people. They were like an angel that tried to help us."

Juliana and Carlos were originally from Brazil, and he and a translator helped him share their story with ITV News London as he recounted his ordeal in Portugese this week.

The couple had been planning to try for children before Mrs Muniro was tragically killed. Credit: Supplied

He told us how his wife was working as a cleaner but dreamt of becoming a teacher.

Mr Munira said: "I ask so many times to God why, why, why she was so special. But I think God thought she was shining a lot here and he said she wants to shine in heaven."

“She left one thing for everyone. Love. That's a really beautiful thing she's left for everyone she will be remembered forever for love in our lives."

The couple had been together for 15 years. Credit: Supplied

Now, he is left with questions about the tree that toppled onto the couple's car on February, 18.

He alleged that he had heard that three reports had been made about the tree.

ITV News London repeatedly asked The City of London Corporation, who own the woodland alongside Muswell Hill Road, whether reports had been made to the authority about the tree ahead of their storm.

The corporation responded: "We are aware of a tragic incident involving a tree and a vehicle near Highgate Wood."

He hoped that no one would ever have to suffer as he had: "I don't want nobody to lose anymore Julianas in this world. Imagine if it was a family with kids, kids would be losing mum, more husbands would be losing wives because somebody is actually not taking care."

A memorial service was held on Wednesday in London before Juliana's body is flown back to her family in Brazil.

The couple were originally from Brazil. Credit: Supplied

Mr Munira has been left to plan his wife's funeral, instead of the family they had dreamt of.

The pair had struggled to have kids but were planning to start fertility treatment soon, he said.

Without the love of his life, Mr Munira says his faith and family are are the only thing keeping him going.

"She was my life. I even said I want to go with her. It's a crime because it's a miracle I am here. If you saw the car - its a miracle I'm here today."