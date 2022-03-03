Crowds have marched and laid flowers in London this evening to remember Sarah Everard on the first anniversary of her death.

Ms Everard, 33, was raped and killed by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens as she walked home in south London on 3 March last year. He was handed a whole-life term in September.

Tonight, hundreds gathered on Clapham Common - near where she was abducted - as well as in Glasgow.

The demonstration was held at Clapham Common, near where Sarah was abducted. Credit: PA Images

The event has been organised by The Urban Angels, who say it's in memory of "victims of gendered violence".

The group, which aims to make society safer for women and non-binary people, wrote it is a “chance for us all to stand in solidarity and show that we both demand and support change”.

Members of the public laid down flowers in her memory. Credit: PA Images

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Sarah's family said: "It is a year since Sarah died and we remember her today, as every day, with all our love.

“Our lives have changed forever and we live with the sadness of our loss. Sarah was wonderful and we miss her all the time.

“Over the past year we have been overwhelmed with the kindness shown to us, not just by family and friends, but by the wider public.

“We are immensely grateful to everyone for their support, it has meant such a lot to us and has comforted us through this terrible time.

“Sadly, Sarah is not the only woman to have lost her life recently in violent circumstances and we would like to extend our deepest sympathy to other families who are also grieving.”

Sarah's family have described her as “wonderful" and said "we miss her all the time”. Credit: PA Images

A statement from the Met released on the anniversary said: “Our thoughts are with Sarah Everard’s family and loved ones.

"One year on we remain deeply disgusted and shamed that a Met police officer was responsible for Sarah’s appalling murder.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London mayor Sadiq Khan also paid tribute to Ms Everard, and said they wanted every woman and girl to feel safe on the streets.

Mr Johnson said: “Like everyone else, my heart goes out to the family and friends of Sarah Everard today.

"The circumstances of her death were truly horrifying and I cannot imagine the pain they have suffered over this past year.

“It is unacceptable that so many women and girls still fear and face violence and abuse, and perpetrators must be held to account for their actions.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets.”

“It is unacceptable that so many women and girls still fear and face violence and abuse," the Prime Minister said. Credit: PA Images

Mr Khan said: “I am clear, we cannot simply respond to male violence against women and girls – we must prevent it.

"I want every women and girl to be safe, and to feel safe – whatever the time of day and wherever they are in the capital,” he said.

“I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure that ending violence against women and girls is treated with the utmost urgency, both by our police and society as a whole.”