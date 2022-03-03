Commuters are faced with another day of Tube disruption as the latest strike action closes almost all lines this morning, and dozens of stations.

By 9.30am, at least 20 Tube stations were still listed as closed and all but three lines fully suspended, forcing rush hour commuters onto buses, trains and into taxis to get to work.

Some lines including the Central Line, District Line, and Northern Line were running a partial service, Transport for London (TfL)'s live updates showed.

The latest round of industrial action follows the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' (RMT) Tuesday strike, which brought the capital's Tube network grinding to a halt.

Commuters piled onto buses as Paddington Station remained closed at rush hour due to the strike. Credit: PA

Which Tube lines are open on Thursday?

Central Line White City to West Ruislip/Ealing BroadwayLoughton to Liverpool Street

Northern Line Golders Green to EdgwareEast Finchley to High BarnetFinchley Central to Mill Hill East

District Line Wimbledon to High Street KensingtonUpminster to West Ham

The DLR is partly running and the London Overground remained on a reduced service by mid-morning, but with more services than Tuesday's strike.

Buses, TfL Rail, trains and Tram lines remain open during Thursday's strike by Underground workers.

RMT union members have walked out for 24 hours again today, as a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions continues.

RMT's Tuesday strike had a knock-on effect early on Wednesday morning, when commuters found many lines were still hampered severe delays and some stations remained closed.

TfL bosses are warning Londoners to brace for similar effects on Friday morning, following Thursday's walkouts.

People wait for buses at Waterloo Station at rush hour while services remained severely disrupted. Credit: PA

When will the Tube strike end?

The strike on Thursday, March 3, began at 12.01am and ends at 11:59pm . Picket lines will be mounted outside Tube stations until midnight. TfL is warning Friday rush hour commuting is also likely to suffer from knock-on effects of the previous days' strikes.

The separate Night Tube strikes, which centre on a dispute over Tube driver rota changes, affect the Victoria and Central Lines overnight every weekend until June.They start from 8.30pm on Friday, March 5, to 8.30am on Saturday, March 6, and restart from 8.30pm on Saturday to 8.30am on Sunday, March 7. The strikes are scheduled to continue at the same times every weekend.

Will the strike cause delays on Friday?

TfL warns Tube services are likely to be severely affected on Friday, March 4, in a knock-on effect despite there being no strike planned for that day.Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “I would ask anyone who needs to use the Tube on Thursday to check before they make their journey, consider whether they are able to work from home and use alternative modes of transport where possible.

“It’s highly unlikely there will be an Underground service running during the strike action and, if any service is provided, it will not continue into the evening.

“Services will also be severely impacted until mid-morning on Friday March 4 because of a number of factors including the placement of drivers and trains following a day without service.

“I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

“We haven’t proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has lost or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary.

“We know our customers deserve better than this continued disruption and that is why we’re urging the RMT to talk to us so we can find a resolution to this dispute which has already damaged London’s recovery from the pandemic.”

TfL has criticised RMT's latest round of industrial action, which has been launched by thousands of workers, including Tube drivers.

The transport operator has said there are no proposals on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals it has set out.

However RMT has said the strikes centre on the financial crisis affecting the London Underground.

The union's bosses claimed the capital's public transport cash crisis has been "deliberately engineered" by the Government to drive a cuts agenda that they say will affect jobs, services, safety and threaten working conditions and‎ pensions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members across London Underground are making it crystal clear again this morning that they are not going to be used as pawns in a political fight between the mayor and the Government which threatens their futures and their livelihoods.

“The funding crisis at TfL which is at the heart of this dispute is not of our making and our members are not prepared to take a hammering to pay for it.

“This week we have seen workers fighting back across London against attacks on themselves and their colleagues from political machinations that are out of their control.

Jubilee Line tubes parked at Stratford as the line remained closed on Thursday morning. Credit: PA

“They have sent out the clearest possible message that they expect the threats to jobs and pensions to be lifted and basic assurances to be given.

“The fight goes on and our executive will consider the next steps in the campaign.

“We remain available for talks with those in a position to offer a concrete solution rather than the hollow words we have been hearing from the mayor and his senior officials.

“We have repeatedly offered a way forward and it’s time for those calling the shots to start listening.”

The Government announced a new funding deal for TfL last week, which will run until the end of June.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan branded the £200million lifeline as short-term thinking, warning it would only delay potential cuts to Underground network services.