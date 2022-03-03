West Ham star Andriy Yarmolenko is traveling to Poland to meet and collect his family after they fled the Russian invasion, according to former national team manager Andriy Shevchenko.

The Hammers gave the Ukrainian winger compassionate leave last week after Russian troops began pouring over the border. Shevchenko said the 32-year-old’s family had to leave the country.

"Yarmolenko has got his situation also, his wife was with one of his children in Ukraine, just crossed the border she is in Poland now," Shevchenko told Sky Sports News.

"Andriy I think is flying now to Poland to get his wife. I’m not sure but I know his wife, I think she is now across the border and she is probably coming here.

"I know how difficult it is for him, it’s a stressful time when his family are there," he added.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he would not rush the 32-year-old back into action for the east London club.

Speaking earlier this week he said: "He came back in and did a bit of light training (on Monday), I had a good chat with him.

"Obviously he’s really upset with the whole situation, which many people are.

"Things can change very quickly but we’ll give him the chance to go with his own feelings.

"He’s really upset – he’s got lots of family members in Ukraine and friends and he’s worried for everybody and realises the difficulty that’s going on."