Who will buy Chelsea after Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale?

Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 in a deal reported to be worth £140 million and steered the Stamford Bridge club to 19 major trophies.

But the Russian-Israeli billionaire's reign is coming to an end. Abramovich said he wouldn't rush the sale of Chelsea who have won two Champions League titles, as well as the Club World Cup title earlier this year.

But who might eventually snap it up? Here are some of the runners and riders potentially in contention to buy the Blues.

Javed Afridi

A Pakistani businessman, Afridi has already dipped his toe into the world of sport as he is the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, a cricket franchise in the the Pakistan Super League.

Afridi has also sponsored several cricket tournaments in Pakistan through a number of his business ventures.

The 36-year-old owns home electronics company Haier Pakistan as well as MG Motors Pakistan.

Al-Waleed bin Talal

The 66-year-old Saudi Arabian billionaire is the founder and majority owner of the Kingdom Holding Company.

(Above: Al-Waleed bin Talal with Bill Gates)

He also holds shares in Citigroup and 21st Century Fox, while his holding company invests in tourism, entertainment, retail and real estate – among other interests – but as yet he has not been involved with a sports team.

Todd Boehly

Boelhy has already launched an unsuccessful bid to purchase Chelsea, offering a reported 3billion US dollars to Abramovich in 2019 – an offer that was rejected.

The American businessman, who also studied at the London School of Economics, is part-owner of baseball team the Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the women’s basketball outfit the Los Angeles Sparks and owns a stake in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boelhy also has financial interests in areas such as technology, life insurance and real estate and he is currently the interim chief executive of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jim Ratcliffe

A co-founder of chemicals company Ineos, Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s wealthiest men and has a keen interest in sport.

Owner of Ligue 1 side Lille and Swiss Super League club FC Lausanne-Sport, Ratcliffe was linked with a move to add Chelsea to his football portfolio last year.

INEOS Founder and Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe

He purchased Team Sky and their successful cycling team in 2019, formed a sailing team to compete at the Americas Cup and last year Ineos became a principal partner and third-equal shareholder in the Mercedes Formula One team.

Hansjorg Wyss

Swiss billionaire Wyss is the only person listed to have broken his silence on a potential Chelsea takeover.

He told Swiss newspaper Blick that he – and others – had “received an offer…to buy Chelsea from Abramovich,” adding “Abramovich is currently asking far too much”.

The 86-year-old, now based in the US, is the founder of medical device manufacturing giant Synthes and is a keen environmentalist.