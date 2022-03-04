Tube strike: Travel disruption continues into Friday on London Underground

Commuters faced a fourth day of travel disruption on Friday following the end of a 24-hour strike that closed almost all lines and dozens of stations.

The latest round of industrial action by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' (RMT) ended just after at midnight on Friday but London Underground lines didn't reopen until 8am.

Transport for London showed severe and minor delays across most Underground lines on Friday morning.

Tuesday's RMT strike brought the capital's Tube network grinding to a halt. Lengthy queues formed at bus stops around central London as commuters attempted to navigate the city by bus.

People waiting for buses at Waterloo Station at rush hour while services remained severely disrupted. Credit: PA

Andy Lord, TfL’s chief operating officer, said on Thursday: “Services will also be severely impacted until mid-morning on Friday March 4 because of a number of factors including the placement of drivers and trains following a day without service.

“I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

Commuters wait for London Underground services to resume on Friday morning Credit: PA

“We haven’t proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has lost or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary.

“We know our customers deserve better than this continued disruption and that is why we’re urging the RMT to talk to us so we can find a resolution to this dispute which has already damaged London’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Tap below to watch a video report by Simon Harris

Play video

TfL has criticised RMT's latest round of industrial action, which has been launched by thousands of workers, including Tube drivers.

The transport operator has said there are no proposals on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals it has set out.

However RMT has said the strikes centre on the financial crisis affecting the London Underground.

The union's bosses claimed the capital's public transport cash crisis has been "deliberately engineered" by the Government to drive a cuts agenda that they say will affect jobs, services, safety and threaten working conditions and‎ pensions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members across London Underground are making it crystal clear again this morning that they are not going to be used as pawns in a political fight between the mayor and the Government which threatens their futures and their livelihoods.

“The funding crisis at TfL which is at the heart of this dispute is not of our making and our members are not prepared to take a hammering to pay for it.

“This week we have seen workers fighting back across London against attacks on themselves and their colleagues from political machinations that are out of their control.