CCTV appeal after Ukraine collection box stolen from cafe in east London

A box being used to collect money for people affected by the war in Ukraine has been stolen from a cafe in east London.

Police say the box was taken from the Sawmill cafe in West Ham Lane in Stratford and contained around £100.

Officers want to find a man seen on CCTV around time the box went missing last Thursday.

A male suspect ran off, chased by a member of staff, but was then driven away in a car.

"This man was seen by witnesses to place an object in a car, and was photographed as he ran around to the other side of the car. Enquiries are ongoing in respect of this vehicle. If you know who he is please call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar," the Met Police said.