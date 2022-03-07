A man who dragged a young dad for half a mile under the wheels of his stolen car has been found guilty of his murder.

Martin Eastwood, 22, accelerated towards Liam Dent, 25, after a fight outside a pub in Chessington in July 2019.After becoming trapped under the wheels of Eastwood’s car, which was travelling at 32mph, Mr Dent died of his injuries.

Eastwood’s girlfriend, Jasmine Robinson, 19, has also been found guilty of assisting an offender after she booked him coach tickets to Sheffield under a different name in the days following the attack.Both had denied the charges, but following a day of deliberations, they were convicted by an Old Bailey jury.

Members of Mr Dent's family held hands and became visibly emotional as the guilty verdicts were announced.The court had heard that Eastwood and Daniel Morris, 22, arrived at The Lucky Rovers in a stolen Volvo, whilst Mr Dent and his friends were drinking outside.

An fight broke out after "offensive and threatening" remarks were made which ended up in a pub sign and a bottle being thrown.Shortly afterwards, Eastwood and Morris had returned to the area in separate vehicles and had "circled" the area looking for Mr Dent and his friends.Driving a stolen black Ford S-Max the defendant had acceleratedtowards Mr Dent shortly trapping him in the wheel arch.

An Uber driver nearby said he had heard "moaning and groaning" before seeing a person being dragged underneath the car as it "zig-zagged" and revved.A second man, Miles Khailani, was thrown against the bonnet of the car before falling onto the pavement.

After driving half a mile, Mr Dent’s body fell from behind the car and witnesses called the emergency services.

Jurors heard that the two cars involved had false number plates and were set on fire to avoid detection for Eastwood.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the dad-of-two was pronounced dead shortly before 1am.

By the time the London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene, Mr Dent was found in a state of cardiac arrest with "multiple significant injuries".In the immediate aftermath, Jasmine Robinson had conducted several searches on her phone for news relating to Dent’s death, and had searched for articles including ‘Murder probe launched after man killed in hit-and-run in Chessington’.

On August 4, she had booked him a coach ticket to Sheffield and had instructed him to usethe name 'Jordan McKenzie'.A text message used in evidence against her showed her saying: “If he does say anything remember ur jordan mckenzie and that u booked seat 4a.”Prosecutor Michelle Nelson QC had stated it was "beyond doubt" that Eastwood was behind the wheel of the Ford that night.

He was eventually arrested on August 15, 2019 and charged with Dent’s murder, whilst his girlfriend, Jasmine Robinson, 19, was arrested the following day and was charged with assisting an offender.It can now be reported that Daniel Morris, 22, who had accompanied Eastwood to the pub that evening had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The court heard that he had "repeatedly hooted" to try and draw attention that Mr Dent was under the car. After being charged with murder, he had offered a plea to manslaughter which was accepted by the Crown.Eastwood and Robinson, both from Epsom, will now return for sentencing at the Old Bailey on March 31.