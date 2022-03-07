Family and friends of two suspects who fled the UK after a man was stabbed to death outside a nightclub in east London are being urged by police to help find them.

Ricardo Fuller, 24, was attacked in Ilford two years ago while celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday party. Officers investigating the case identified five suspects who had all left the country.

Three returned to await trial but detectives are still working with international police organization Interpol to find the other two.

"It is vital that we locate these men so that they can be brought back to the UK to face trial," said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

"My message to them is, do the right thing. Contact police.

Ricardo Fuller died after being attacked in east London Credit: Met Police

"Likewise, I am appealing to their family and friends; they cannot have gone two years without making contact – you know where they are.

"Put yourselves in this grieving family’s place and think about what you would want.

"Ricardo’s family deserve to know what happened that night," she added.

Police have put up a £10,000 reward for any information that helps bring Ahmed Sesay and Abubaker Tarawally back to the UK.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. If their call is not answered straight away, they should leave a message and an officer will return their call," police said.