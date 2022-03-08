Zelenskyy Avenue street name campaign to 'embarrass' Russian Embassy in London

Play video

London's mayor Sadiq Khan has urged to council to think about a possible name change

Mayor Sadiq Khan has backed a campaign which could force the Russian Embassy in London to change its postal address to Zelenskyy Avenue.

The local council is facing growing calls to rename Kensington Palace Gardens in honour of the Ukrainian president.

The Liberal Democrats described the move as a "small but meaningful gesture" to embarrass the Russian regime.

"Britain must shame Putin at every possible opportunity," said Layla Moran MP, Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokesperson.

She added: "Everyone visiting or writing to the embassy should be reminded of Putin’s murderous and destructive invasion of Ukraine."

Sadiq Khan said the council should look into the idea.

"I think the Borough should look at the suggestion made by residents and Londoners," Mr Khan said.

"It’s an important act of symbolism in relation to showing Ukraine we support them. I can understand why people want to show their solidarity," he added.

Protest sign outside the Russian Embassy in London

Kensington and Chelsea Council said it "shared the world's anger at Putin's assault on Ukraine" and were horrified at the plight of the men, women and children caught up in the conflict.

A statement added: "It is actions rather than symbolism that they desperately need now. "Kensington and Chelsea already shares a special bond with the people of Ukraine, with the country's rich culture and history represented on our streets through the likes of the Ukrainian Social Club and Statue of Saint Volodymyr on Holland Park Avenue.

People protest outside the Russian Embassy in west London after Putin's forces invaded Ukraine. Credit: PA

"Our borough is also home to the Ukrainian Embassy and we have written to the Ambassador to offer any support we might be able to provide. Just like we did for Afghanistan last summer, this Council stands ready to support people fleeing conflict and persecution."

Existing street names are only changed under exceptional circumstances and anyone wanting a street to be renamed can request an application pack.

The council said it had not received any applications to change the name of Kensington Palace Gardens.