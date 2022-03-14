Squatters have occupied a multi-million pound London mansion thought to belong to sanctioned billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Pictures posted on social media showed banners being unfurled with one reading 'This property has been liberated'.

At least five people have been occupying the property since early Monday morning and declared it “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

The squatters call themselves the London Mahknovists – after Nestor Makhno, who led an anarchist force that attempted to form a stateless society in Ukraine during the Russian Revolution of 1917-1923.

"Police were called shortly after 01:00hrs on Monday, 14 March to a residential property in Belgrave Square, SW1," the Met said in a statement.

"Officers attended and found that a number of people had gained entry and hung banners from upstairs windows. Officers remain at the location," the statement added.

Oleg Deripaska is an industrialist worth £2 billion and has had close links with the British political establishment.

Police watch over a group of squatters occupying a mansion belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

He has stakes in energy and metals company En+ Group and was one of seven Russian oligarchs sanctioned last week - who were:

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC

Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil company Rosneft

Andrey Kostin, chairman of VTB bank, Russia’s second largest bank

Alexei Miller, chief executive of energy giant Gazprom

Nikolai Tokarev, president of Russian state-owned pipeline company Transneft

Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of the board of directors at Bank Rossiya

In November 2017, the oligarch was able to float aluminium producer EN+ Group on the London Stock Exchange, reportedly raising £1.5 billion.

This was despite his "well-known" links to the Kremlin and reports that both MI6 and US security officials had raised "serious concerns".

The 54-year-old Russian national’s wealth is estimated to be £2.3 billion, and has a multi-million pound property portfolio in the UK.

The UK government says Mr Deripaska is "a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch", who is "closely associated" with both the Russian government and its president.

It says he “has been involved in obtaining benefit from or supporting the government of Russia, by carrying on business in, and owning or controlling and working as a director or equivalent in businesses in the Russian extractives and energy sectors” particularly useful to the Kremlin.