Where is he? Police search after woman attacked in Barking Park

Police have named a man they want to find after a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted in Barking Park.

Officers say they need to speak to Loan Bilasco, 30, after the woman was targeted near Longbridge Road last November.

Bilasco is known to visit the Leyton and Barking areas. The woman who is being helped by specially trainer officers.

"It is vital that we locate Loan Bilasco. Have you seen him, or do you know of his whereabouts?" said Detective Constable Neil Godwin.

"Please call us with any information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously," he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7740/18Nov21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.