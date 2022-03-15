A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed on a bus which was reportedly carrying school children.

The teenager was attacked in Chadwell Heath, east London, on Monday afternoon and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police said he died early on Tuesday morning and a murder investigation was launched.

His family have been informed.

An 18-year-old man was initially arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, the Met added.

"Today a young man stabbed in Chadwell Heath has died of his injuries, the victim was only 16-years-old and I can only imagine his family’s anguish at this terrible time, my thoughts are with them, and with all those who have been affected," Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers said. "I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions. Please do speak to the officers about your concerns, they are there to listen to you and do all they can to help.

"A person has been arrested on suspicion of murder and there will be a full investigation by homicide detectives.

"Violent crime is down across London, but that is no solace to those affected by it. As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together," he added.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 4741/14MAR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.