Play video

Tap above to watch video report by Antoine Allen

Former Crystal Palace footballer Geoff Thomas has received an MBE from Princess Anne for his charitable work. Thomas, who also got nine caps for England, was diagnosed with leukaemia shortly after he retired and was given three months to live. But a stem cell transplant saved his life. He has raised millions for good causes, became patron of Cure Leukaemia and launched The Geoff Thomas Foundation.