A Metropolitan Police officer accused of a series of sex attacks against women has been charged with 12 further offences, bringing the total number of alleged victims to 11.

David Carrick, 47, previously faced 29 charges against eight alleged victims, including rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and sexual assault.

He was charged with a further 12 offences on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 41, the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service said.

He is due to appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 21.