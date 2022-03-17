A police pursuit that led to a driver's death was carried out by an underqualified Met Police officer, an investigation found.

Moped rider Lewis Johnson, 18, died after a three-minute police chase in Hackney in 2016. The pursuit followed a series of alleged mobile phone thefts in the area.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found evidence that Lewis clipped a wing mirror as he undertook a van.

He lost control and both he and his passenger, Louis Kyriacou, 19, hit a traffic light pole.

Police and paramedics provided first aid, but Lewis, a former Crystal Palace youth player, died at the scene, while his passenger suffered serious injuries.

A disciplinary panel found that PC Paul Summerson had breached the police professional standards of behaviour.

PC Summerson asked to be assigned to the incident despite not being qualified to pursue motorcycles.

He then failed to ask for permission to continue the pursuit and failed to stop the pursuit before it ended in a collision, the panel found.

The panel decided PC Summerson should face no sanctions.

Following the IOPC investigation, PC Summerson was charged with death by dangerous driving. A jury found him not guilty in October 2021.

Misconduct was also found against former PC Richard Lappin, who supervised the pursuit from the control room.

The panel found that he had been unaware of the level of training officers required to pursue motorcycles because he had "failed to familiarise himself with the force’s updated standard operating procedure".

The panel decided PC Lappin had breached the standards relating to duties and responsibilities but he received no sanctions.

Former PS Paul Gibb, the driver of another vehicle involved in the pursuit, was also investigated.

The panel found he had joined in when not qualified to do so and failed to seek authority to join or continue the pursuit.

The panel decided PS Gibb's actions did not breach professional standards.

IOPC regional director for London Sal Naseem said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnson’s family and friends. Emergency response drivers are under significant pressure to respond to ongoing incidents in a timely way to protect life, prevent or detect crime, or apprehend an offender.

"It is vital, however, that police pursuits are undertaken in a safe manner. Although we recognise this was a challenging and fast-moving situation, the evidence from our investigation indicated that PC Summerson had started the pursuit when not qualified to do so.

"And former PS Lappin, working in the control room, was the supervisor with overall control of the pursuit and had failed to familiarise himself with his force’s updated standard operating procedures, which all officers must be aware of and comply with."

During their investigation, IOPC investigators obtained witness accounts, reviewed CCTV footage, dashcam footage, police radio transmissions and police logs.

They examined policy and guidance documents relating to police pursuits and tactical contact.

The IOPC also considered evidence from a collision investigator, as well as forensic vehicle examiners.