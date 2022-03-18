Play video

Tap above to watch Thomas Tuchel talk about the team flying to Middlesborough

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he hopes the club's new owners will "love winning" and confirmed the players will travel to Middlesborough by plane for Saturday's FA Cup match.

Speaking on deadline day for Chelsea's potential new buyers, Tuchel told ITV News London's Antoine Allen at a press conference that the beleaguered Blues are flying to "maximise recovery time".

The news comes after fears the team would have to take a 10-hour round-trip by coach amid financial uncertainty for the club as a result of strict government sanctions on their billionaire owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea has faced a slew of sponsorship withdrawals and are blocked from selling tickets to fans while they wait for a new owner to take over and earlier this week it asked for Saturday's quarter final clash at the Riverside to be held behind closed doors before withdrawing the request.

But Tuchel says "everybody worked hard to make it happen" for the players to travel by plane.

"It's very important to minimise the time of travel and maximise the time for recovery and reduce the risk of injuries," Tuchel explained.

Asked what hopes he would have for Chelsea’s eventual new owners, Tuchel replied: "Hopefully they love winning, that would be a big plus.

"I’m absolutely not involved, zero," he said. "I’m informed from time to time, but we have a pretty tight schedule so I’m happy not to be informed of every little step and chance in the process.

"Everybody hopes it will be completed quickly," he added. "And as I understand the hope is and we can trust this is maybe solved quicker than usual."

Tuchel said he hopes for "an FA Cup atmosphere" at Riverside on Saturday and wants a solution to get fans to attend the game.

He also denied rumours linking him to Manchester United, saying "I love to be here and I love to work for Chelsea."

"I’ve said many times that I love to be here, that I love to work for Chelsea and that this club has everything that it needs to make me happy.

"And that’s why there’s no need. And we have plenty of reasons to stay in the moment here, and this is what we do.”

Chelsea’s suitors have until end of business on Friday to submit bids to buy the Champions League holders.