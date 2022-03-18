Play video

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's boss has said the former hostage's job is there for her if she wants to go back - and she has even been promoted.

After a six-year battle to get home from Iran to her husband and daughter in London, work is probably the last thing on Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's mind, but Antonio Zappulla told ITV News London he wanted to clear up reports that she is a "former employee" of the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Nazanin is still employed with us, actually she was promoted while she was away," the foundation's CEO said.

"She’s happy to return to work whenever she feels like it," Mr Zappulla added. "We’re making available all sorts of support - psychological support, and wellbeing support - for her and her family."

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager, can access support from the foundation "the moment she wants to," Mr Zappulla said.

Her boss said he had "nothing but admiration for Nazanin’s courage, resilience and fortitude, despite her prolonged and painful suffering" in a statement on her release on Wednesday.

For now, the 43-year-old mother-of-one is staying with her family in a British government safe house until the weekend.

She released a selfie of her and husband Richard and seven-year-old daughter Gabriella enjoying some time outdoors following their emotional reunion at RAF Brize Norton in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Iran in 2016 when she was on holiday with her then-one-year-old daughter and detained for six years after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.

She was released along with fellow British-Iranian Anousheh Ashoori, who was arrested in 2017, accused of spying and detained in Evin prison for almost five years.