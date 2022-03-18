Police have arrested 249 people and shut down 30 county lines networks in London in a week-long crackdown on organised illegal drug-dealing.

As a result of the operation, more than 100 children and vulnerable adults who had been recruited as drugs runners were safeguarded by officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Finds made by the Metropolitan Police over the space of a week included four kilograms of Class A drugs, 14 kilograms of Class B drugs, a cannabis factory, one real and two imitation firearms and more than 50 knives.More than £284,000 in cash and 45 vehicles were seized by officers.

Police seized 4kg of Class A drugs, 14kg of Class B drugs and one cannabis factory in London in the space of a week Credit: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty described county lines drug dealing as an “abhorrent” crime and thanked officers for working on the operation.

“County lines causes destruction in communities and is an abhorrent crime. We know the supply of drugs is inextricably linked to violence and causes misery to those impacted by it,” he said.

Across the UK, a total of 1,444 people were arrested as a result of the operation, which ran from March 7 to 13.

Crime and policing minister Kit Malthouse said: “County lines drug dealing is one of the most destructive forms of criminality in the UK and crushing this monstrous supply model is a government priority.

“We are bolstering our efforts. Initiatives like our County Lines Programme are dismantling gangs in the regions most blighted by this crime, but every single successful police operation makes our streets safer.”

The Children’s Society charity worked alongside forces during the week to run its Look Closer awareness programme, aimed at helping people spot the signs of child exploitation.

James Simmonds-Read, national manager of the initiative, said: “We welcome the arrests of criminals who cynically exploit children, but just as important is the vital work police do to ensure these young people are identified and offered crucial help.”

He urged commuters, transport and bank staff, and people using online platforms or games to report any concerns they have about potential victims.