A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Clerkenwell.

Police were called at approximately 5.10am today (19 March) to reports of a woman injured at a residential property in Sebastian Street.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found the woman – believed to be aged 19 – suffering serious injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are underway to identify and inform her next of kin. A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. A police presence remains at the scene.

"Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation.

"Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8358 1010. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.

"You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."