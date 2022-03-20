The victim of a murder which happened in Clerkenwell in the early hours of this morning has been named as 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Sabita’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street at around 5:10am, where a woman was said to have suffered "serious injuries".

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now appealing for help to find 22-year-old Maher Maaroufe.

Police are trying to find 22-year-old Maher Maaroufe. Credit: Metropolitan Police

DCI Linda Bradley, from Specialist Crime, said: “I am reiterating our urgent appeal for information to trace 22-year-old Maher Maaroufe.

"He has links across London, particularly in the Marble Arch, Edgware Road, and Lewisham areas. He is also known to travel to Cambridgeshire.

“One of the images we released shows Maaroufe with dark hair and a moustache and beard. He has now shaved his head, and has little facial hair.

“Maaroufe had been in a relationship with Sabita but he was not a student. He is a Tunisian national of no fixed address.

"Officers are making enquiries to trace those who had contact with him, but I would ask anyone who knew him who has yet to speak with police to please get in touch.

"I would again ask the public not to approach him if they see him, but call 999.

“I am also appealing, once again, for Maher Maaroufe to attend a police station immediately.

"Maher - I am making this appeal directly to you: if you see this, please go to the nearest police station. It is important that we speak with you.”