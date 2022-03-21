A British-US national detained by Iran has gone on hunger strike after being forced back into prison, his sister has said.

Wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, 66, who also holds Iranian citizenship, was taken back into custody after originally being allowed out on furlough last week.

He was released temporarily from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison as British mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released and allowed to return to the UK.

His family claim they were led to believe that he would be part of the same release deal as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, his sister has said.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is pictured with Gabriella prior to her release Credit: Free Nazanin Campaign/PA

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the time said Mr Tahbaz had been released on "furlough" from jail, and that UK authorities were working to secure his departure from Iran.

However his sister, Tahrane Tahbaz, told Today on BBC Radio 4 on Monday that his time outside of prison proved short-lived.

She said: “He was taken back to prison after 48 hours. He wasn’t really on furlough. It seemed more like a visit than a furlough.

“He didn’t have an ankle bracelet put on him. He was with security and, after 48 hours, he was taken back under security – back to the prison.

“We haven’t heard from him since and we have heard through a relative just a few hours ago that he’s been taken from the prison and he’s been taken to an undisclosed location and that he’s gone on hunger strike.”

She continued: “Frankly, for four years we were led to believe that he would be part of the deal when it was made.

“And that’s what we were told. And the deal was made, the money was paid.

“And he wasn’t part of the deal – and he’s still there – and we’re very worried.”

The family's appeal for intervention in his case comes as Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe prepares to make her first address to media since her return to her family's side in Hampstead, London.

She is due to give the press conference later on Monday.

The British-American wildlife conservationist had been part of a project tracking Asiatic cheetahs. Credit: AP Images

Who is Morad Tahbaz?

The British-American businessman wildlife conservationist, who was born in Hammersmith, west London, was arrested and detained by Iran on suspicion of espionage after using cameras to track endangered species.

He is described by Amnesty International UK as a "prisoner of conscience," among a group of scientists accused by Iran of espionage over their activities tracking wildlife, including cheetahs.

The group had been conducting research into endangered animals, including the Asiatic cheetah and Persian leopard, in work linked to the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation.

Iran authorities accused the conservationists of using scientific and environmental projects, such as tracking the cheetah with cameras, as a cover to collect classified military information, Amnesty International said.