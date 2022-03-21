Shocked food inspectors slapped a damning zero food hygiene rating on a takeaway in Surrey where the walls were caked in grease and the toilet brush found "heavily soiled".

Reigate and Banstead Borough Council found grease running down light fittings in conditions described as "appalling", presenting a "serious risk of contamination to food".

An acceptable standard of cleaning at Royal China in High Street, Banstead, had not taken place for "some considerable time" inspectors said, adding there were "simply too many examples to detail individually".

Equipment at the takeaway in Surrey was covered in a thick layer of grease Credit: BPM Media

There was so much grease on so many surfaces that the dirt was a fire hazard.

The restaurant was asked in its previous inspection in 2019 to reinstate a lobby between the staff toilet, kitchen and food storage areas.

However this had not been done and meant the staff toilet opened into the food storage and kitchen area.

Staff also couldn't use the toilet without the door being open.

Dirt and grease was found throughout the restaurant in Surrey Credit: BPM Media

There was widespread clutter and disused equipment and general housekeeping in the kitchen was poor.

The officer said this not only prevented effective cleaning but encouraged pests.

Contact equipment was in a filthy condition. Kitchen and storerooms needed to be redecorated and deep cleaned.

Staff also needed refresher training to at least level two food hygiene. No labels were attached to pre-prepared items and raw products, so there was no way to tell what the product was, when it was prepared or its use-by date, inspectors said.

The restaurant has been contacted for comment.